Skip to main content
Dodgers Injury Update: LA Makes Flurry of Roster Moves For Padres Series

Dodgers Injury Update: LA Makes Flurry of Roster Moves For Padres Series

The Dodgers made a series of moves prior to first pitch on Friday against the San Diego Padres that include Chris Taylor, Clayton Kershaw, James Outman, and Reyes Moronta.

The Dodgers completed their second four-game sweep of the Giants on Thursday, but it didn't come cheaply. Clayton Kershaw exited the game after just four innings after experiencing some back pain during his warm-up tosses from the mound at Oracle Park. 

On Friday afternoon, the Dodgers announced that Kershaw is being placed on the 15-day IL with lower back pain, but that wasn't the only move the team made before their much anticipated series against the Padres at Dodger Stadium.

 Chris Taylor

After clubbing two home runs in the first game of his minor league rehab assignment earlier this week, the Dodgers have activated Chris Taylor from the IL. Taylor has been out since early July with a left foot fracture that oddly enough, was suffered in a game against the Padres at Chavez Ravine.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

James Outman

Outman was the star of the show last week after he became just the eighth Dodgers player to hit a home run in his first career MLB plate appearance. During his brief stint with the big club, Outman went 6-for-13 with three extra-base hits and three RBI.

He has been sent back down to the minors, but it probably won't be the last Dodgers fans have seen of Outman this season.

Reyes Moronta

Moronta has been frequently shuttled between between Triple-A and the Dodgers this season. LA is bringing Moronta up, at least for a day. The longtime Giants right-handed reliever has a 4.67 ERA across 16 games this year. 

First pitch is set for 7:10PM PT tonight. Sean Manaea is on the bump for the Padres. Tony Gonsolin gets the start for LA.

Clayton KershawReyes MorontaChris TaylorLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18819829
News

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Roasts Giants Following Another LA Four-Game Sweep

By AJ Gonzalez1 hour ago
Treinen
News

Dodgers News: Veteran Reliever Barters with Fan for Miguel Vargas' Baseball

By AJ Gonzalez2 hours ago
USATSI_18662517_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts and Jarlin Garcia Quarrel, and the Internet Loves It

By Jeff J. Snider2 hours ago
USATSI_18815751_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Slams Gabe Kapler and Giants On-Field Antics

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18624083_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Chris Taylor On Track for Return for Weekend Series

By Ryan Menzie7 hours ago
USATSI_18809032_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Has a Message for LA Newcomer Joey Gallo

By Selena Marquez19 hours ago
USATSI_16420907_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Made 'solid' Trade Offer for Juan Soto at the Deadline

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_18815503_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Watch Promising LA Prospect Hit a RBI Double in First MLB At-Bat

By Staff Writer22 hours ago