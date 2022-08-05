Dodgers Injury Update: LA Makes Flurry of Roster Moves For Padres Series

The Dodgers completed their second four-game sweep of the Giants on Thursday, but it didn't come cheaply. Clayton Kershaw exited the game after just four innings after experiencing some back pain during his warm-up tosses from the mound at Oracle Park.

On Friday afternoon, the Dodgers announced that Kershaw is being placed on the 15-day IL with lower back pain, but that wasn't the only move the team made before their much anticipated series against the Padres at Dodger Stadium.

Chris Taylor

After clubbing two home runs in the first game of his minor league rehab assignment earlier this week, the Dodgers have activated Chris Taylor from the IL. Taylor has been out since early July with a left foot fracture that oddly enough, was suffered in a game against the Padres at Chavez Ravine.

James Outman

Outman was the star of the show last week after he became just the eighth Dodgers player to hit a home run in his first career MLB plate appearance. During his brief stint with the big club, Outman went 6-for-13 with three extra-base hits and three RBI.

He has been sent back down to the minors, but it probably won't be the last Dodgers fans have seen of Outman this season.

Reyes Moronta

Moronta has been frequently shuttled between between Triple-A and the Dodgers this season. LA is bringing Moronta up, at least for a day. The longtime Giants right-handed reliever has a 4.67 ERA across 16 games this year.

First pitch is set for 7:10PM PT tonight. Sean Manaea is on the bump for the Padres. Tony Gonsolin gets the start for LA.