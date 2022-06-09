Dodgers Injury Update: Max Muncy Back in Lineup on Thursday

After a few days off and a minor league rehab assignment, Max Muncy is back with the Dodgers. Prior to first pitch on Thursday against the White Sox, the Dodgers announced that they have optioned Zach McKinstry down to Triple-A to make space for the two-time All-Star.

The Dodgers aren't slow playing it either. They're throwing Muncy right back into the fire for the rubber match against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. The left-handed slugger is batting cleanup for LA.

Prior to his stint on the injured list and his minor league rehab assignment with the OKC Dodgers (Triple-A), Muncy was scuffling at the plate as he tries to recover from the torn UCL he suffered on the last day of the regular season in 2021.

In 168 plate appearances with the Dodgers this season, Muncy has just seven extra-base hits. The contact and the slugging just haven't been there.

First pitch is set for 11:10AM PDT.