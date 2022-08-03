Skip to main content
Dodgers Injury Update: Multi-Time All-Star Lands on Injured List

Oct 8, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) hits an RBI single against the San Diego Padres during the third inning during game three of the 2020 NLDS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers veteran Justin Turner is being placed on the IL, retroactive to July 30th.

The Dodgers have held veteran third baseman, Justin Turner, out of the lineup while he deals with a nagging core injury. In a game back on July 21st, Turner injured himself and was held out of the lineup for a week. At the time, it was said to be a rotational abdominal injury.

While he was back in the lineup on July 27th, he hasn’t seen the field again since. Now, he finally heads to the injured list the move being retroactive to July 30th. In his place, top-hitting prospect Miguel Vargas was promoted and added to the active roster.

According to the OC Register's Bill Plunkett, trade deadline acquisition Joey Gallo is expected to join the active roster in San Francisco on Wednesday.

This season, in over 86 games, Turner has slashed .257/.332/.405 with 8 home runs and 54 runs batted in. After a typical-for-him slow start, the 37-year-old had been really heating up over his last 27 games with a batting average of .376 earning a 1.025 OPS.

Anyone who has had an injury to their "core" knows that it can take a while to heal up properly and it's not fun. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is hopeful Turner will be able to rejoin the club after only a short stint on the IL, possibly for the team's weekend series against the Padres at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers captain will be essential to the Dodger's roster as they push to win another World Series Championship.

