Dodgers Injury Update: Veteran LA Outfielder Not Ruling Out Surprising Comeback

The depth of the Los Angeles Dodgers is one of the main reasons they have the best record in Major League Baseball. Andrew Friedman made it clear at the trade deadline that he didn't think the Dodgers needed much, and the fact is, he may have been right.

Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar went down with a broken scapula back in June. Pillar sustained those injuries on consecutive hard slides, seemingly putting him out for the season.

The wrench in that is that Pillar does not agree. Pillar told the press that he expects to join the team before the regular season is over.

The Dodgers don't need Pillar at the moment if we're being frank. Pillar went 1-12 as a Dodger and looked fully on the twilight end of his good MLB career. The Dodgers needed Pillar at the time, but with the addition of Trayce Thompson and Joey Gallo, and the return of Chris Taylor, there is not a place for Pillar in the outfield and he would be the last bat chosen in a long list of good hitters for LA.

Pillar was never an elite MLB bat. Pillar's career was made on the strength of his impressive range in the outfield and his glove. Pillar's career OPS+ of 88 and in his best offensive season he hit 21 home runs, but his plate discipline was always a problem. Pillar's career OBP of .296 is nothing to hang your hat on.

Regardless, a solid outfielder is always in demand, and Pillar's return will be welcomed.