Dodgers Ink Another Righty Pitcher to a Minor League Deal

The Dodgers made yet another minor league acquisition this week, adding RHP Dylan Covey to a minor league deal. Covey, 31, is from Southern California, and spent some time in the MLB from 2017-2020. MLB reporter J.P. Hoornstra confirmed the agreement.

In his career, Covey has appeared in 63 games for the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox. In 2018, he appeared in 27 games, making 21 starts, going 5-14 with a 5.18 ERA. In his career, he has a 6.57 ERA and a 1.59 WHIP in 264.1 innings.

In 2021 and 2022, Covey was playing in China as a member of the Rakuten Monkeys of the Chinese Professional Baseball League.

Covey will provide depth in the minor leagues, and will hope to make his way back up to the major leagues. There's no guarantee he plays next season, but the Dodgers clearly see something they believe they can work with. And if not, there's zero risk in the signing.