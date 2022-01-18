Dodgers: Insider Says This Pitcher is the Best LA FA Signing of Last 30 Years

The baseball offseason is a period for introspection. It's an opportunity to recall better times. Like when the MLB regular season was guaranteed to start on time. David Vassegh of AM570 took the time to rank who he believes are the best Dodgers free agency signings of all-time.

According to Dodgers reporter, the Dodgers best free agent signing of all-time should also be heavily recruited for a LA union this offseason. Once the lockout is over of course.

“To me, I have the slam-dunk winner and a guy that I believe could help the Dodgers again if they signed him as a free agent considering how thin their pitching rotation is right now. That is Zack Greinke. For me, Zack Greinke would have to be the best free agent signing the Dodgers have made at least over the course of the last thirty years.”

Greinke signed a three-year, $67M with the Dodgers in the winter of 2012. The righty had a fantastic run with the Dodgers. Greinke's magnum opus with the Dodgers was his 2015 season. That year, he led the majors both in ERA (1.66) and WHIP (0.84). Greinke didn’t win the NL Cy Young that year, but you can make the argument that he was the more deserving candidate.

Vassegh punctuated his Greinke take.

“Hard to beat Zack Greinke. 51-15 in 92 starts with the Dodgers with an ERA of 2.30.”

The Dodgers thin rotation could use a pitcher like Greinke. Currently, the Dodgers will be counting on guys like Mitch White and Andrew Heaney to pick up rotation slack.

It's unknown if Greinke is even interested in a LA reunion. For David Vassegh, it’s a fact that Greinke is the Dodgers best free agent signing of all-time is.