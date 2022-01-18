Skip to main content
Dodgers: Insider Says This Pitcher is the Best LA FA Signing of Last 30 Years
Player(s)
Zack Greinke
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: Insider Says This Pitcher is the Best LA FA Signing of Last 30 Years

David Vassegh of AM570's ranked righty Zack Greinke as the Dodgers best free-agent signing of recent memory.

David Vassegh of AM570's ranked righty Zack Greinke as the Dodgers best free-agent signing of recent memory.

The baseball offseason is a period for introspection. It's an opportunity to recall better times. Like when the MLB regular season was guaranteed to start on time. David Vassegh of AM570 took the time to rank who he believes are the best Dodgers free agency signings of all-time.

According to Dodgers reporter, the Dodgers best free agent signing of all-time should also be heavily recruited for a LA union this offseason. Once the lockout is over of course.

“To me, I have the slam-dunk winner and a guy that I believe could help the Dodgers again if they signed him as a free agent considering how thin their pitching rotation is right now. That is Zack Greinke. For me, Zack Greinke would have to be the best free agent signing the Dodgers have made at least over the course of the last thirty years.”

Greinke signed a three-year, $67M with the Dodgers in the winter of 2012. The righty had a fantastic run with the Dodgers. Greinke's magnum opus with the Dodgers was his 2015 season. That year, he led the majors both in ERA (1.66) and WHIP (0.84). Greinke didn’t win the NL Cy Young that year, but you can make the argument that he was the more deserving candidate.

Read More

Vassegh punctuated his Greinke take.

“Hard to beat Zack Greinke. 51-15 in 92 starts with the Dodgers with an ERA of 2.30.”

The Dodgers thin rotation could use a pitcher like Greinke. Currently, the Dodgers will be counting on guys like Mitch White and Andrew Heaney to pick up rotation slack.

It's unknown if Greinke is even interested in a LA reunion. For David Vassegh, it’s a fact that Greinke is the Dodgers best free agent signing of all-time is.

USATSI_16197316
News

Dodgers: Insider Says This Pitcher is the Best LA FA Signing of Last 30 Years

1 minute ago
Sep 8, 2020; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts (50) reacts after hitting an RBI-single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Mlb Los Angeles Dodgers At Arizona Diamondbacks
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Adds Another Skill to Resumé

3 hours ago
USATSI_17032887
News

MLB News: Owners Strongly Opposed to Increasing Pay for Younger Players

9 hours ago
USATSI_17013773
News

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Gifts Alex Wood a Very Unique Baseball Bat

Jan 16, 2022
USATSI_16999576
News

Dodgers: LA Agrees to Terms with Two Top-50 International Prospects

Jan 16, 2022
Jul 28, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) shouts at Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1, not shown) after a strikeout during the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Joe Kelly's Favorite Baseball Moment Involved MLB Lawyers

Jan 15, 2022
USATSI_13184929
News

Dodgers: Former LA Player Ink Minor League Deal with Milwaukee Brewers

Jan 15, 2022
Oct 25, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Blake Treinen (49) reacts after striking out Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames (not pictured) to end the ninth inning of game five of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. The Los Angeles Dodgers won 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Blake Treinen Ranked the Fourth Best Reliever in Baseball

Jan 15, 2022