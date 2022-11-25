Skip to main content

Dodgers Issue More 2022 Postseason Shares Than Any Other MLB Team

MLB released information on their postseason bonus shares, with the Astros setting a record for share value and the Dodgers issuing the most shares of any team.

Major League Baseball released numbers on their postseason bonus shares this week, with the Dodgers receiving just under $3 million overall. The Astros, as World Series champions, received over $30 million and split it among 59 people.

L.A.'s bonus pool was split among 82 people, more than any other team. The Rays issues 79 playoff shares, and no other team had more than 72.

Overall playoff bonus pools were higher than ever this year, thanks in part to the additional round of playoffs added in this year's new collective bargaining agreement. The total amount was over $107 million, up from about $90 million last year. 

Playoff shares can be quite meaningful, especially for teams that go deep in the postseason. The Astros' shares were work over $516,000 each, which means some of the younger players nearly doubled their annual income with the World Series win. Even the Dodgers' shares were over $36,000 each, which is a big deal for some of the younger players.

The Phillies issued 72 shares of their runner-up pool, worth nearly $300,000 each. The LCS-losing Padres and Yankees each issued shares worth around $150,000 each.

In addition to the 82 full shares the Dodgers issued, they also issued 13.24 partial shares and $51,501 in cash awards. Hopefully in 2023, Los Angeles can go much deeper in the postseason and get a lot more money for those shares. With a possible youth movement coming to Los Angeles next year, those World Series championship shares could be very, very meaningful.

