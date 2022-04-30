Dodgers Issue Statement Regarding Trevor Bauer's Suspension

The league office final made a decision on Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on Friday. MLB issued Bauer a two-year suspension for violating the league's domestic violence policy that is effective as of Friday and will span 324 games.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the three-plus months Bauer was on administrative leave during the 2021 season will not be counted as time served for the suspension.

In past instances,

In response to MLB's announcement, the Dodgers organization issued a statement.

“Today we were informed that MLB has concluded its investigation into allegations that have been made against Trevor Bauer, and the Commissioner has issued his decision regarding discipline. The Dodgers organization takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault."

"We’ve cooperated fully with MLB’s investigation since it began, and we fully support MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy, and the Commissioner’s enforcement of the Policy. We understand that Trevor has the right to appeal the Commissioner’s decision. Therefore, we will not comment further until the process is complete.”

Bauer's 324-game suspension is the longest since the league's domestic violence policy has been in place according to ESPN's Alden González.

The pitcher communicated his intent to appeal the suspension via Twitter.