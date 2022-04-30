Skip to main content
Dodgers Issue Statement Regarding Trevor Bauer's Suspension

Dodgers Issue Statement Regarding Trevor Bauer's Suspension

The Dodgers organization released a statement in response to the MLB suspending pitcher Trevor Bauer.

The Dodgers organization released a statement in response to the MLB suspending pitcher Trevor Bauer.

The league office final made a decision on Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on Friday. MLB issued Bauer a two-year suspension for violating the league's domestic violence policy that is effective as of Friday and will span 324 games. 

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the three-plus months Bauer was on administrative leave during the 2021 season will not be counted as time served for the suspension.

In past instances, 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In response to MLB's announcement, the Dodgers organization issued a statement. 

“Today we were informed that MLB has concluded its investigation into allegations that have been made against Trevor Bauer, and the Commissioner has issued his decision regarding discipline. The Dodgers organization takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault."

"We’ve cooperated fully with MLB’s investigation since it began, and we fully support MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy, and the Commissioner’s enforcement of the Policy. We understand that Trevor has the right to appeal the Commissioner’s decision. Therefore, we will not comment further until the process is complete.”

Bauer's 324-game suspension is the longest since the league's domestic violence policy has been in place according to ESPN's Alden González.

The pitcher communicated his intent to appeal the suspension via Twitter. 

“In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings.”

Trevor BauerLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18159624_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Mets Pitcher Blasts League For Altering Baseballs This Season

By Staff Writer14 hours ago
USATSI_10767826_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Klay Thompson's Brother Called Up by San Diego Padres

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_16428785_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: San Francisco Giants Acquire DFA'd LA Reliever

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_16333310_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: MLB Officially Issues Suspension to Trevor Bauer

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_18092115_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers Injury News: Blake Treinen Update Does Not Inspire Confidence

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_18162913_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Will Smith Talks About Matching Mike Piazza's Impressive Record

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_17976114_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Andrew Heaney Not Returning Anytime Soon

By Staff WriterApr 28, 2022
USATSI_17968143
News

Dodgers Prospect Earns Minor League Pitcher of the Week Honors

By Staff WriterApr 28, 2022