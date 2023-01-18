Dodgers: James Outman Not Focusing on Role for 2023, Just Getting Better

After getting a brief taste of the major leagues with the Dodgers in 2022, outfielder James Outman went back to Triple-A and finished an outstanding season there. After Cody Bellinger was non-tendered early this offseason, a path to big-league playing time opened up for Outman.

But as the 25-year-old outfielder told a local radio personality recently, his approach this offseason didn't change based on his potential role with Los Angeles.

"(This) offseason, I’m just trying to get better. I’m trying to get stronger and faster, and I’m just trying to treat everything the same. I don’t want to focus on what’s out of my control. I’m just trying to be the best player that I can be.”

Outman has been a center-fielder throughout his minor-league career, and there's definitely an opening there in LA. But whether Outman will fill that opening is still an unanswered question, and he is okay with that.

"I don't know, it's not my call. I just want to I just want to be ready to go for whatever they assign me to. You know, there's guys a whole lot smarter than me, making those decisions. So I'll just I'll trust what they decide."

Outman might be LA's best defensive option in center field, but his playing time might come down to how well he hits. If he shows he can handle big-league pitching — especially against lefties — he should be able to earn the starting role in center. If the Dodgers could have their wish come true, it would probably be Outman hitting well enough to earn the job.

But those decisions will be made on the field. Los Angeles has Chris Taylor, Trayce Thompson, Jason Heyward, and four other center-fielders who (like Heyward) were signed to minor-league deals this offseason. Someone's going to earn the starting job — will it be Outman?