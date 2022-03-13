Skip to main content
Dodgers: Joe Kelly Agrees to Deal with Chicago White Sox
Joe Kelly
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: Joe Kelly Agrees to Deal with Chicago White Sox

Former Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly is headed to Chicago per reports.

Jul 30, 2020; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) throws to Arizona in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Mlb Los Angeles Dodgers At Arizona Diamondbacks

Former Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly is headed to Chicago per reports.

The Dodgers re-signed Clayton Kershaw on Friday, but the same can't be said for reliever Joe Kelly. According reports, Kelly has agreed to a two-year deal with Chicago White Sox. USA Today's Bob Nightengale was the first to report the news.

AM570's David Vassegh stated that Tony LaRussa was a big reason the Kelly-to-Chicago happened so quickly.

Considering that Kelly stated in February that there was "mutual interest" in the reliever re-signing with LA, the news comes as a bit of surprise for Dodgers fans. Back in November, the Dodgers had declined Kelly's fourth-year team option which resulted in the 33-year-old becoming a free agent.

In 115 appearances with the Dodgers, Kelly posted a 3.59 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP.

