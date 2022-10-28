Skip to main content

Dodgers: Joe Kelly Believes Baseball Fans Are Overwhelmingly Pulling for Phillies Over Astros

It's hard to imagine there are many baseball fans outside of Houston rooting for the Astros.
The Houston Astros are taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, much to the dismay of most of the baseball world. The Astros, of course, were involved in the cheating scandal just five years ago, when they stole a World Series from the Dodgers. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred gave them a slap on the wrist, and, since then, they've made it to the World Series three times (2019, 2021 and now 2022).

But the baseball world hasn't forgotten about their 2017 scandal. Former Dodger Joe Kelly, who was a member of the 2017 Red Sox who lost to those Astros in the ALDS,  joined Audacy's "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast to talk the Houston Astros

He was asked if he thought people still held a grudge against Houston.

"I think so. I would say so, yeah," Kelly said. "They’re going to have a completely different team here in a couple of years. It’s one of those things that it’s tarnished for life. It’s tough.”

Kelly also mentioned how he thought the cheating scandal would affect this year's Astros team, and who fans are rooting for in the upcoming World Series.

"It’s going to be lingering, for sure. I don’t think there’s going to be any kind of separation," Kelly said. "I think it’s probably going to be closer to 90% of everyone wanting the Phillies to win."

I can't imagine very many Dodger fans (or any at all) will be rooting for the Astros. Same can be said for Yankees fans (who the Astros beat in the 2017 ALCS) and Red Sox fans.

In 2019 and 2021, it seemed that a majority of the baseball world was rooting for the Nationals and Braves, respectively. That will most likely be the case again with the Phillies this year.

