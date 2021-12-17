Dodgers: Joe Kelly Visits Viral-Moment Inspired Christmas Decoration

In 2020, after striking out Carlos Correa of the Astros, Joe Kelly made the pouty face seen around the world. The already tense situation was due to a report that emerged earlier in the year stating the Astros had cheated during the 2017 World Series against the Dodgers. The expression basically threw gas on the fire and the benches cleared. While Kelly was punished by MLB for his involvement in the conflict, fans decided to immortalize his "aww poor baby" face in the streets and Jonas Never created the now locally famous mural.

Last week, the face returned in all its glory when a fan decided that his Christmas decorations needed an upgrade. So who came by to check it out? Well, it was none other than the man himself, Dodgers relief pitcher, Joseph Kelly. The fans posted a photo on Instagram along with an account of what happened.

Unfortunately, in 2021, his postseason ended early when he suffered a serious bicep injury which benched him in the National League Championship Series.

At the moment, Kelly isn't on the Dodgers roster. His contract option was declined after the season, but many expect him to return to Los Angeles after the lockout ends and talks resume.

Whether the Legend returns to LA or not, fans will always have a special place in their heart for the one they call Joseph.