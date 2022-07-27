Dodgers: Juan Soto's Former Teammate Pushes for LA to Make Blockbuster Trade

The trade deadline is just a week away and with a massive lead in the NL West, there’s no telling what Andrew Friedman and Brandon Gomes are planning. As Dodger fans have seen in years past, it doesn’t really matter how good the team is, if there is a way, the Dodgers will go out and improve their roster. And, once again, they somehow find themselves in a great position to do just that with yet another generational talent.

Juan Soto is rumored to be available, and the Nationals are suspected to deal him before next week. The Dodgers, being one of the big market teams that could afford the Home Run Derby Champion, have been connected to him multiple times. So, when his former teammate, Trea Turner was asked about the possibilities of the trade, he expressed his assuredness in the organization (quotes via The LA Times' Jack Harris).

“I’m pretty sure if that man right there [Andrew Friedman] can acquire him for the right price, he will do it in a heartbeat. Which is a cool part about playing here. If those people are available, they’ll be here.”

Obviously, if the Dodgers see a match, there is no reason to think they won’t go out and at least try to acquire the slugger. Soto has technically spent the majority of his career in left, meaning they wouldn’t have to change up much and with past sluggers, Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger, not really stepping up to the plate this year, pun very much intended, he could really give a boost to this lineup.