The Dodgers completed a four-game sweep of their northern California rivals over the weekend to help strengthen their hold over the NL West. A big part of that accomplishment was a solid outing from Julio Urías, who has been a consistent workhorse for Los Angeles over the years.

While LA has dealt with its handful of injuries, they've relied heavily on Julio along with Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Anderson. The lefty is just a season removed from winning 20 games, and despite not getting the same run support he did then, he's still managed to go out and shut down opposing offenses every five days.

He continued that trend on Saturday night as he blanked the Giants in six shutout innings. After the game, Julio discussed that there's always some extra motivation when he takes the mound against San Francisco.

“I think it’s just part of the rivalry. This is a team we see very often, a team we’ve seen in the postseason and had some tough battles. It’s one of those things that gives you a little extra motivation to go out there and do the job.”

Thus far in his career, Urías has posted a 2.30 ERA with 97 strikeouts and 27 walks in 23 games (17 starts) against the Giants. To add to that, he's only allowed two runs while strikeout out 19 and walking two in 18 innings pitched against them this season.

After seeing those numbers, that has to make one confident when Julio takes the mound against the team from the bay.

His latest win gave him his 9th of the season to go along with a 2.72 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings.