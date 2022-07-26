Skip to main content
Dodgers: Julio Urias Admits to Added Motivation to Beat Giants

Dodgers: Julio Urias Admits to Added Motivation to Beat Giants

Julio Urias always feels extra motivated to takedown the divisional rival Giants.

The Dodgers completed a four-game sweep of their northern California rivals over the weekend to help strengthen their hold over the NL West. A big part of that accomplishment was a solid outing from Julio Urías, who has been a consistent workhorse for Los Angeles over the years. 

While LA has dealt with its handful of injuries, they've relied heavily on Julio along with Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Anderson. The lefty is just a season removed from winning 20 games, and despite not getting the same run support he did then, he's still managed to go out and shut down opposing offenses every five days.

He continued that trend on Saturday night as he blanked the Giants in six shutout innings. After the game, Julio discussed that there's always some extra motivation when he takes the mound against San Francisco. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I think it’s just part of the rivalry. This is a team we see very often, a team we’ve seen in the postseason and had some tough battles. It’s one of those things that gives you a little extra motivation to go out there and do the job.”

Thus far in his career, Urías has posted a 2.30 ERA with 97 strikeouts and 27 walks in 23 games (17 starts) against the Giants. To add to that, he's only allowed two runs while strikeout out 19 and walking two in 18 innings pitched against them this season.

After seeing those numbers, that has to make one confident when Julio takes the mound against the team from the bay. 

His latest win gave him his 9th of the season to go along with a 2.72 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings. 

Julio UriasLos Angeles DodgersSan Francisco Giants

USATSI_18627667_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner Could Return to the Lineup Real Soon

By Adam Salcido1 hour ago
USATSI_18719352_168396005_lowres
News

MLB Rumors: Exec Says San Diego Padres Favorites to Land LA Trade Target

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_13079644_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Video of Klay Thompson Crushing a Beer at Dodger Stadium Goes Viral

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
USATSI_18737023_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Top of LA Batting Order Logs Historic Game Against Giants

By Staff Writer9 hours ago
USATSI_18694298_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Calls What Freddie Freeman is Doing at the Plate 'Scary'

By Adam Salcido12 hours ago
USATSI_18705212_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Former LA Prospect Hit a Massive Homer Off of Cy Young Favorite

By Staff WriterJul 24, 2022 10:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18740649_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Insider Provides Intel on Possibility of Angels Trading Shohei Ohtani

By Staff WriterJul 24, 2022 8:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18734792_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Friday Night Hero Explains Awkward Curtain Call

By Staff WriterJul 24, 2022 3:00 PM EDT