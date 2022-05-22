Skip to main content
Dodgers: Julio Urias Explains His Bounce Back Start Against the Phillies

Dodgers: Julio Urias Explains His Bounce Back Start Against the Phillies

Unlike last time against the Phillies, Julio Urias was dialed in on Friday night.

Unlike last time against the Phillies, Julio Urias was dialed in on Friday night.

Last week at Dodger Stadium, starter Julio Urías got positively shelled by the Philadelphia Phillies. He coughed up four home runs, including a mammoth shot to right field to two-time MVP Bryce Harper. Due to the Dodgers thin pitching staff, Urías gutted through six innings and finished his day with five earned runs.

On Friday night, Urías looked like a different pitcher. El Culichi twirled five shutout innings without walking a single batter (fun fact: Urías hasn't walked a batter since April 27th).

After the Dodgers 4-1 win, Urías explained why he was much more effective in the second of back-to-back starts against the dangerous Phillies lineup (quotes via OCR's Bill Plunkett). 

“That’s just baseball, you know. I just made some adjustments mechanically in the bullpen. I think those adjustments worked out."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When asked if he focused on fine-tuning his breaking pinches during that bullpen, Urías responded:

"No, I think it was adjustments with all of the pitches overall.Some of those things I worked out. But it was adjustments all around.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts thinks that Julio's sequencing playing a major role in his superb starter at Citizens Bank Park. 

“I think tonight he just really mixed well. I just thought he pitched to all quadrants. He crowded the righties with the fastball, some lefties. I thought the changeup was good, the breaking ball was good. I just thought tonight he did a really nice job of sequencing.”

Urías' ERA stands at 2.63 on the season. He'll likely start on Wednesday in Washington D.C. or on Thursday in Arizona. 

Julio UriasLos Angeles Dodgers

Trevor Bauer
News

Dodgers: MLB Insider Believes LA Might Cut Trevor Bauer if He Wins Appeal

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
Sep 14, 2020; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) walks to the dugout after being replaced during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw's Injury Takes a Turn For the Worst

By Staff Writer13 hours ago
USATSI_18108098_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: LA Receives First Positive Update on Injured Starter Andrew Heaney

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_18298175_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA Ace Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_18296242_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Ace Walker Buehler Frustrated With His Primary Pitch

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18315460_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Craig Kimbrel Records Two Saves on Friday

By Staff WriterMay 21, 2022
USATSI_15077810_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Sign Longtime LA Reliever to Minor League Deal

By Staff WriterMay 20, 2022
USATSI_18271349_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Fan Storm the Field and Try to High-Five Kenley Jansen

By Staff WriterMay 20, 2022