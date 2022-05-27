Dodgers: Julio Urias Facing Washington Nationals Superstar Sets Internet on Fire

Julio Urías twirled a six innings of one-run ball on Wednesday in Washington D.C. The lefty yielded just four hits and one earned run in a quality start, but it wasn't enough for the Dodgers. For the first time in a very long time, the LA offense failed to put up a single run in the 1-0 loss.

One at-bat in that game though provided plenty of entertainment. In case you missed it, Urías and superstar outfielder Juan Soto squared off in a pivotal at-bat in the sixth inning.

With two runners on and just one out in the sixth innings, Soto climbed into the box to face Urías. Julio got a quick first strike in the top of zone and then a foul ball to push the count to 0-2. That's when the real fight began that had Dodgers fans buzzing.

Urías eventually struck Soto out on a surprise curveball that was center cut. All Soto could do is sit and stare as the umpire rang him up. It was an awesome matchup of two incredibly talented MLB players who could be battling it out from time to time for years to come.

Unlike last year, the Dodgers have failed to support Urías with quality run support this season. In his five May starts this year, LA is averaging just 2.2 runs scored. Wins aren't everything, but there's no doubt that the lefty is a little frustrated with the lack of offense when he takes the mound.

It also doesn't help when the team scores 14 runs the next day.