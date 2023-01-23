Dodgers: Justin Turner Avoids Getting into Details Involving Split with LA

Justin Turner has established himself as one of the most revered Dodgers of all time. He held many playoff records with LA and remains a true humanitarian to the city of Los Angeles. That is why it’s difficult to see him leave the Dodgers and join the Boston Red Sox this upcoming season

The nine years Turner spent in LA were unforgettable, and there were good times (along with a handful of heartbreaks, though). Nonetheless, Turner embodied Los Angeles, being a Southern California kid himself.

The 38-year-old was back in Los Angeles this weekend for Justin Turner Day, which landed on January 22, and spoke with the media from the Dream Center in Echo Park.

The topic of his departure was brought up, and LA Times writer Jack Harris said Turner’s tone changed as he didn’t want to discuss the details of it and instead relished on his time in Los Angeles.

“I don’t think it does anyone any good to go back and speculate as to what happened,” he said. “I don’t want anything to blow back or taint the last nine years that I had and everything we accomplished.”

He later added: “I’d rather celebrate the nine years than talk about maybe what could have been or should have been or didn’t happen.”

At this point, that’s all you can do, and it’s the right thing to do.

Ultimately as much as I hate to see JT in another jersey, it was the right thing for both the Dodgers organization and Turner.

Justin is inching closer to 40 but feels like he has some gas left in the tank. For the Dodgers, you have a ton of young talent waiting in the wings, ready to make a name for themselves at the big league level.

That’s the nature of the business; however, we wish JT the best in Boston, and hopefully, we can see him back with the LA in some way, shape, or form.