Dodgers: Justin Turner Discusses Offseason Waiting for LA

A hard process but Justin Turner had to make a decision of his own

While the Dodgers weren't ready to pay Justin Turner's $16 million option, there was still some hope that Turner would be back in a Dodgers uniform.

As the off-season progressed, there was less hope for the two sides coming to a deal before Turner ultimately decided to sign with the Red Sox.

At the end of the day, the MLB is a business and while Turner still wanted to play with the Dodgers, the organization was looking to head in a new direction. Although Turner is making less annually with the Red Sox, he has a chance for a more secure deal and the chance to make about $4 million more than he was originally owed.

It's a tough position to be in for both sides. Turner spent the best times of his career with the Dodgers but saw the bigger picture of the situation (via J.P. Hoornstra).

Turner is now set to enter his 15th season in the league and is someone Dodgers fans will forever keep an eye on. A former team favorite and someone who was in the All-Star game just two seasons ago clearly shows Turner still has something left in the tank.

While Dodgers fans hope Turner finds his success, the same will also hope for him to find it without the demise of the Dodgers.