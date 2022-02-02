Dodgers: Justin Turner Gives an Update on His Hamstring Injury

Justin Turner’s 2021 season didn’t end with another World Series championship. Instead, it ended with Turner watching the final two games of the NLCS from the dugout with an injured hamstring.

On Monday, Turner stated that his hamstring, and his body, feel great.

“As soon as our season unfortunately ended a little early, I went right into rehabilitation for that. I was doing all my stuff at Dodgers Stadium with our training staff right up to, our course, December first when we got locked out. I’m feeling 100%. Running, do all of my stuff anyways so it wasn’t too tough of a transition to go out on my own and continue to build on my offseason program.”

It’s great to hear that the slugger is ready for the start of the season. Whenever it starts of course.

In 2021, Turner led the Dodgers in games played (151). It was the healthiest he’s been in a regular season since the 2016 season. Clearly, Turner is doing everything he can to make himself available for every game the Dodgers are willing to put him on the lineup card.

Over the last four seasons, the right-handed slugger owns a .872 OPS and has helped balance the Dodgers typically left-handed heavy batting lineups.

Like all MLB clubs, the Dodgers 40-man roster is far from a finished product. Once a new CBA is signed, teams can resume negotiations with current free agents - like Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen.

However the Dodgers roster shakes out, there’s no doubt that Turner will be at the top of the order for LA.