Dodgers: Justin Turner Highlights His Rise to Charitable Hero in LA

The Dodgers infielder uses his platform to give back and make an impact.

Justin Turner has a huge presence within the community since joining the Dodgers back in 2014. As a native Angeleno, Turner has made it a point to serve those in need by giving his time and providing financial support to different charities in Los Angeles.

The 2017 NLCS MVP posted an Instagram video this week highlighting his charitable deeds:

In the video, he is shown interacting with the youth and many of his fans. He is deeply involved in community events around the city to make personable connections and inspire others.

He captioned the video with a Jackie Robinson quote that says: “A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives”.

The 2020 World Series Champion is dedicated to giving back. He even founded his own nonprofit, the Justin Turner Foundation, which benefits homeless veterans, children battling life-altering illnesses, and various youth baseball organizations.

Turner can be found hosting charity events throughout the year through golf tournaments, food banks, and marathons. He often visits UCLA, CHLA, and Cedars-Sinai Hospital to get to know patients and give them memorable experiences.

The Los Angeles City Council even declared January 22, 2019 "Justin Turner Day" in honor of the infielder's contributions beyond the field.

In response to his numerous heartfelt services, Turner is a five-time nominee for the Roberto Clemente award and became an eventual recipient in 2022. The award is given to the MLB player who best displays the values of sportsmanship and community involvement.

The two-time All-Star exhibits strong leadership within the sport, but most importantly, proves that he is an all-star within the communities as well.

Goodluck in Boston J.T. The city of Los Angeles sure will miss you.