Dodgers: Justin Turner Says Goodbye to Los Angeles in A Heartfelt Way

The Dodgers long-time third baseman says goodbye to fans on social media

It is officially an end of an era. The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner made it official as the Southern California kid inked his one-year deal on Friday with a player option in 2024.

After nine seasons in L.A., J.T. will have a new home, and it feels weird to even think about it. Turner embodied what it means to be a Dodger, and fans gravitated toward him like no other. That is why it is so hard for fans to see J.T. move on with another organization, but that is the nature of the business.

And yesterday, as things became official, the two-time Dodger All-Star sent out a message on social media captioned, "Dear LA," which expresses his gratitude towards the Dodgers organization, Los Angeles, and Dodger fans.

Did anyone else shed a tear?

Those words were put perfectly by a man who made us cheer and shed tears of joy as he made amazing play after amazing play in Dodger blue.

Turner's nine seasons in L.A. were extraordinary. The 38-year-old came in from having troubles at the plate and occasionally playing third base to becoming the everyday third baseman and having the Dodgers franchise postseason records in homerun, hits, runs, and RBIs.

And even though J.T. has been in a decline, that's never stopped him from providing for the city of Los Angeles.

Turner and his wife, Kourtney, built the "Justin Turner Foundation" in 2016 to support children battling life-altering illnesses, support homeless veterans, and provide youth baseball organizations.

The foundation has helped thousands of people in need, and all thanks to Justin and Kourtney for using their platform for good.

We'll miss Justin Turner, the baseball player, and Justin Turner, the person. He was the epitome of the Dodgers and will be truly missed. Hopefully, he can return to the Dodgers organization in some way, shape, or form.