Dodgers: Justin Turner's Halloween Costume is a Knock Out

There's nothing wrong with a grown man enjoying some holiday festivities no matter how silly it is. Especially if it's a good guy like Justin Turner who was recently awarded the Roberto Clemente Award for all of his great community work.

It's evident Turner has been enjoying his off-season and it's hard to think of a better way than to enjoy it dressing up for Halloween. After all, Halloween is also fun for the adults so who says Turner can't take part in the festivities?

Turner and his wife Kourtney spared Instagram with an interesting costume choice. Turner dressed up as boxer Jake Paul while Kourtney dressed up as a card girl.

The love for Paul is clearly evident and Turner wasn't afraid to show off the muscles in wake of the costume. Turner won't have to be knocking anyone out during his Halloween festivities, but hopes to be able to knock some home runs out of the park in no time.

It remains to be seen if Turner will be able to do this once again with the Dodgers next season despite the love fans have for the infielder. There's still plenty of time for the team to make decisions while Turner has bigger off field responsibilities to tend to.

Luckily for Turner, tonight is not a night he will have to be worrying about any trades or cuts as he gets to enjoy candy as a boxer.