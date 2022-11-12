Dodgers: Key Piece of 2018 Manny Machado Trade to LA Released by Orioles

In today's edition of keeping up with former Dodgers, a one-time LA top prospect was shown the door in Baltimore.

Heading into the 2018 season, minor league outfielder Yusniel Diaz was making a name for himself on the prospects pipeline. Knowing he didn't have a clearcut path to playing time in Los Angeles, teams began inquiring about his availability heading into the trade deadline that year.

At the time, the Dodgers had a clearcut need on a roster that had just lost shortstop Corey Seager for the year following elbow surgery. The top available talent on the trade market that year was old friend and Orioles superstar, Manny Machado.

Machado was in the middle of an All-Star campaign when the Dodgers and Orioles came together on a 5-for-1 player swap to bring the Platinum Glover to Los Angeles. Yusniel Diaz headlined a group featuring right-handed pitchers Zach Pop and Dean Kremer along with infielders Rylan Bannon and Breyvic Valera.

None of the prospects sent to Baltimore ever did very much for the big league club.

Valera saw a few games in a utility role before being sent away to the Giants then Yankees in the offseason. Bannon eventually made his debut years later, getting a cup of coffee with Baltimore this year before eventually being re-claimed on waivers by the Dodgers in August then claimed by the Braves a week later.

Kremer has been a starter for the O's over the last few seasons, putting together his best campaign this year, posting a 3.23 ERA over 125.1 innings. Zach Pop has found some success in middle relief but not with the Orioles. He eventually broke in with the Marlins and was traded to the Blue Jays at the deadline this year.

And Diaz got all of one plate appearance while making his MLB debut with Baltimore this season. Now he's been outrighted off the 40-man roster and is technically free to explore minor league free agency.

Machado did good not great during his time with the Dodgers (.273/.338/.487 slash line) but he did help the club make its second straight World Series. Although he did combine to hit just .227 with a .672 OPS in 16 postseason games.

Baseball trades are fun to revisit.