Skip to main content
    •
    December 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    Dodgers: LA Adds New Pitching Guru to the Already Stacked Coaching Staff

    Author:

    On Wednesday, the Dodgers apparently made a move worth getting excited over. Pitching guru Ian Walsh announced on Twitter that he was joining the organization as a Pitching Development Assistant.

    Before becoming the pitching coach at Combine Academy in 2019, Ian Walsh made a name for himself as a trainer at the data-driven performance training center Driveline in Seattle, Washington.

    This is the latest step in Los Angeles' effort to put together the best possible big-league pitching development department ever. Moves include Rob Hill, another Driveline guy, who was hired in 2019 as the organization's Minor League Director of Pitching. And early in December, Sean Coyne was added to the stable of minor league coaching talent.

    Only big league players are affected by the MLB lockout, therefore minor league baseball players may work with their clubs. This means that with five of the top-10 Dodgers prospects being pitchers the staff has plenty of areas to concentrate on while we wait for a new collective bargaining agreement to be ratified.

    Read More

    USATSI_14483035_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: LA Adds New Pitching Guru to the Already Stacked Coaching Staff

    1 minute ago
    Mar 6, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner reacts prior to game against the Seattle Mariners in a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Justin Turner Wins With Hilarious Twitter Clap Back

    8 hours ago
    Sep 18, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor (3) reacts before a game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Chris Taylor Does Holiday Virtual Visit At LA Children’s Hospital

    Dec 23, 2021
    Aug 22, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) rounds the bases unsure if his deep flyball to right field was called a home run in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Bellinger's blast was called a homer as the Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 4-3 Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Will Cody Bellinger Bounce-Back this Year?

    Dec 22, 2021
    Mar 4, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) reacts during the first inning of a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Could Wait Until He's Fully Healthy Before Signing in Free Agency

    Dec 22, 2021
    August 3, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former Los Angeles Dodgers player Andre Ethier speaks to media regarding his decision to retire before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: What Andre Ethier Misses From His Playing Days

    Dec 21, 2021
    Oct 9, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) reacts during the sixth inning in game five of the 2019 NLDS playoff baseball series against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Walker Buehler Gets Incredible Custom Nikes for Wedding Day

    Dec 21, 2021
    Sep 30, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) follows through on a double in the first inning as Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) and umpire Mark Ripperger (90) watch during Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Mookie Betts Ramps Up for 2022, Gets Back in the Cage

    Dec 20, 2021