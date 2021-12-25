Dodgers: LA Adds New Pitching Guru to the Already Stacked Coaching Staff

On Wednesday, the Dodgers apparently made a move worth getting excited over. Pitching guru Ian Walsh announced on Twitter that he was joining the organization as a Pitching Development Assistant.

Before becoming the pitching coach at Combine Academy in 2019, Ian Walsh made a name for himself as a trainer at the data-driven performance training center Driveline in Seattle, Washington.

This is the latest step in Los Angeles' effort to put together the best possible big-league pitching development department ever. Moves include Rob Hill, another Driveline guy, who was hired in 2019 as the organization's Minor League Director of Pitching. And early in December, Sean Coyne was added to the stable of minor league coaching talent.

Only big league players are affected by the MLB lockout, therefore minor league baseball players may work with their clubs. This means that with five of the top-10 Dodgers prospects being pitchers the staff has plenty of areas to concentrate on while we wait for a new collective bargaining agreement to be ratified.