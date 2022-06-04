It is no secret that the Dodgers are stacked with talent, whether it is on the mound or in their lineup, LA has found the way to success once again. The Dodgers continue to be the best in the NL West, but now, they have started to lead the National League in a new way. One of their starting pitchers appears to be performing at his best so far this season.

According to Dodgers Insider, after his start on Thursday, Tony Gonsolin led the National League in ERA for a brief moment.

As of Saturday morning though, he no longer has enough innings to qualify as the league leader. Gonsolin's next start will either being on the road in Chicago or on the road in San Francisco.

Considering the Dodgers are without three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw, and surprising veteran Andrew Heaney, this is a big deal. Even with a good amount of LA's starting pitcher being out, Gonsolin is holding things down.

After Thursday night, Gonsolin talked about his performance and what he hopes for moving forward.

“Just going out there and throwing strikes and trying to trust my stuff. Letting the defense play and they definitely played today. So yeah, just trying to keep that up and keep that going moving into the next start.”

The Dodgers have players that can hit the ball when necessary and then players who are prepared to make sure no one can score. All of this allows this team to not only be one of the best in the NL but one of the best teams throughout the entire league.