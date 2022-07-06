Dodgers: LA Columnist Pushes for Clayton Kershaw to Start All-Star Game

This year’s All-Star Game has the potential to be one that won't be soon forgotten. With Los Angeles set to finally host, after a two-year delay by a global pandemic, Dodger fans cannot wait to see the stars converge out west. And they're hoping to get a few of their "Boys in Blue" in the game as well.

One player many hope will make it in is, long-time Dodger's ace Clayton Kershaw. As good as his career has been and as many All-Star appearances as he might have on his resume, he has never started an All-Star Game. One Dodgers writer thinks that this year should be the year that changes.

The LA Times’ Dylan Hernandez, recently wrote about Kershaw and what baseball could do by having the future hall-of-famer take the mound to start the Mid-Summer Classic.

“Baseball has a chance to manufacture a moment in what is generally an unscripted theater, and what better moment can there be than the 34-year-old Kershaw making his first All-Star start at home in what could be the final season of his Hall of Fame career?”

Unfortunately, Kershaw doesn’t have the innings or the starts due to his injury, but what he does have, is a fairly solid campaign thus far (2.57 ERA in 10 starts) and the storyline behind him to accompany it.

Considering MLB's All-Star Game is now basically an exhibition game as there is nothing to be won, the Dodgers, as well as their fans, would certainly love to see their franchise pitcher on the bump for the Midsummer Classic at Chavez Ravine.

Still, Clayton Kershaw, is not going to take anything that he doesn’t feel he hasn't earned. Kersh probably has 2 more starts between now and the All-Star Game and fans can be fairly certain he's gonna take it one game at a time.