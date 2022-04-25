Skip to main content
Dodgers: LA Fans More Committed Than Giants Fans According to Ticket Agency

Dodgers tickets are in high demand and Stub Hub proves it.

July 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; General view as the Los Angeles Dodgers play against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers will host the 2020 MLB all star game. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After the possibility of baseball not happening this year, it appears that Dodgers fans are taking advantage of every home game. In addition to the 2022 season being in full swing, the Dodgers have added a very popular player to their team, Freddie Freeman. 

According to a press release from StubHub, "the Dodgers boast the #1 most committed fanbase of any MLB franchise, based on StubHub’s ranking of teams with the highest percentage of fans buying tickets to more than one game in the past five years (31% of Dodgers fans have purchased tickets to multiple games.)" This also shows that LA fans top all rival teams including the San Fransico Giants. 

Now, Freddie Freeman is not the only reason fans are making their way to the ballpark. The Dodgers are currently 11-4 and have a lineup that just dominates over any team they face. Mookie Betts, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner, and the comeback of Cody Bellinger. The list just goes on and on for Los Angeles. 

Not only is the Dodgers lineup ridiculously stacked with power, but so are the starting pitchers for LA. The talent truly runs deep for the Dodgers. 

The Dodgers fan base is one of the strongest in the league and there is no question about it. However, it is not hard to love a team that consistently wins while making it look easy. 

