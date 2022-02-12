Skip to main content
Dodgers: LA In Better Position to Sign Freddie Freeman Says MLB Experts
Player(s)
Freddie Freeman
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: LA In Better Position to Sign Freddie Freeman Says MLB Experts

ESPN's Buster Olney and Tim Kurkjian weighed in on the Freeman-to-the-Yankees rumors.

ESPN's Buster Olney and Tim Kurkjian weighed in on the Freeman-to-the-Yankees rumors.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that the New York Yankees are expected to be involved in the Freddie Freeman free agency sweepstakes.

Freeman's free agency has been one of the few baseball stories to follow during the lockout. Of course, he can't sign until the new CBA is done, but where he'll sign has caused many to speculate.

ESPN's Buster Olney and Tim Kurkjian aren't completely sold on Freeman-to-the-Yankees.

Olney believes the Yankees current commitments to outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and pitcher Gerrit Cole could prevent Freeman from wearing pinstripes.

“I’m skeptical that they [the Yankees] will actually be the team that signs Freddie Freeman because that would mean you potentially would have three guys making forty-million dollars per year plus…I don’t think they can necessarily fit him in to where their payroll is going to be.”

Kurkjian agreed, and reiterated how the Dodgers are the ideal landing spot for Freeman if he doesn't re-sign with Atlanta.

Read More

“I’m with you, I don’t know how they afford it, but he is the perfect fit, and he’s the perfect fit for the Dodgers at the same time.”

Olney completed the discussion by stating that the Dodgers are better positioned to land Freeman.

“At the moment, I feel like the Dodgers, are probably the best positioned between the two teams to make a run at him.”

Now, there's still a chance that Freddie re-ups with Atlanta this offseason. That being said, there's been rumors that Freeman is frustrated with the fact that Atlanta failed to sign him prior to the December 1 lockout.

Freeman is reportedly seeking a six-year deal worth more than $200M.

For now, it seems like Atlanta and Los Angeles are the two most likely places where Freeman will sign.

USATSI_16615599
News

Dodgers: LA In Better Position to Sign Freddie Freeman Says MLB Experts

just now
USATSI_16299672
News

Dodgers Should Release Trevor Bauer Says LA Insider

15 hours ago
USATSI_16999576
News

Dodgers Agree to Deal with Another Betts

19 hours ago
USATSI_17014817
News

Dodgers: LA Insider Discusses AJ Pollock's Future

Feb 11, 2022
Feb 21, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred reacts as he speaks to the press during Spring Training Media Day at The Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB News: Rob Manfred Addresses CBA Negotiations

Feb 10, 2022
USATSI_17014083
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Unbothered by Contract Situation

Feb 10, 2022
USATSI_13019501 (1)
News

Dodgers: LA Signs Former Angels Prospect

Feb 10, 2022
Justin Turner
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner Provides Perspective on MLB CBA Situation

Feb 9, 2022