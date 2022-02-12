Dodgers: LA In Better Position to Sign Freddie Freeman Says MLB Experts

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that the New York Yankees are expected to be involved in the Freddie Freeman free agency sweepstakes.

Freeman's free agency has been one of the few baseball stories to follow during the lockout. Of course, he can't sign until the new CBA is done, but where he'll sign has caused many to speculate.

ESPN's Buster Olney and Tim Kurkjian aren't completely sold on Freeman-to-the-Yankees.

Olney believes the Yankees current commitments to outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and pitcher Gerrit Cole could prevent Freeman from wearing pinstripes.

“I’m skeptical that they [the Yankees] will actually be the team that signs Freddie Freeman because that would mean you potentially would have three guys making forty-million dollars per year plus…I don’t think they can necessarily fit him in to where their payroll is going to be.”

Kurkjian agreed, and reiterated how the Dodgers are the ideal landing spot for Freeman if he doesn't re-sign with Atlanta.

“I’m with you, I don’t know how they afford it, but he is the perfect fit, and he’s the perfect fit for the Dodgers at the same time.”

Olney completed the discussion by stating that the Dodgers are better positioned to land Freeman.

“At the moment, I feel like the Dodgers, are probably the best positioned between the two teams to make a run at him.”

Now, there's still a chance that Freddie re-ups with Atlanta this offseason. That being said, there's been rumors that Freeman is frustrated with the fact that Atlanta failed to sign him prior to the December 1 lockout.

Freeman is reportedly seeking a six-year deal worth more than $200M.

For now, it seems like Atlanta and Los Angeles are the two most likely places where Freeman will sign.