Dodgers: LA is as Well Equipped to Win as Ever in the Eyes of Max Muncy

Los Angeles hasn’t made much noise this offseason, and while little trade activity may worry some, Max Muncy is one player in particular who is not fazed by it.

Although there were several top free agents that many fans would have loved to see in Dodger blue, the Dodgers did not end up making a big splash this offseason.

L.A. took a hit after losing several key players like Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Tyler Anderson, and Andrew Heaney. Though those roles are looking to be filled, the biggest deals the team acquired were signings from Noah Syndergaard and JD Martinez.

Max Muncy recently spoke with Dodgers Nation and shared whether or not this 2023 Dodgers team is capable of being a World Series contending team:

“Absolutely. There’s no question about it. We’re still the Dodgers. I know that we haven’t been making the $300 million moves this offseason. But you guys got to trust Andrew [Friedman]. He’s the best in the business at this. Those guys are putting together what they think is going to be a special team, and I know is going to be a special team.

“We have all the pieces that we need. Anyone that gets added from this point on is just going to be icing on the cake for us. We have all the big pieces. We have all the little pieces. We have guys in the minors that are going to come up and help us just like every single year. I don’t think people talk about that enough. We always have injuries every year and we always have people step in and fill the roles. And some of those roles are going to be a little bit bigger this year because it’s not necessarily the injuries, just departures from the team. And I have no doubt that the guys we have are going to be able to perform and help us out to win games every single night.”

As Muncy alludes to, there are players in the team’s lineup that put in the work and know what it takes to win. Although there are new pieces that have yet to get acclimated and adjusted into different roles, there is plenty of time for the team to figure out what gives optimal results.

Veterans like Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are also guys that are able to lead and influence rookies such as Miguel Vargas, who is a young player expected to have a substantial impact beginning next season.

This is a team that won 111 games last year, and still has the ability to shape their way towards another solid standing in 2023. As long as L.A. reaches the postseason, they have a good shot at winning the World series once again.

Muncy is confident in his team and their ability to run it back for another championship, so don’t be too quick to count them out.