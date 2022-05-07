Skip to main content
Dodgers: LA Newcomer's Bench Celebrations Help Inspire His Team

Dodgers: LA Newcomer's Bench Celebrations Help Inspire His Team

Hanser Alberto keeps the Dodgers loose during games.

Hanser Alberto keeps the Dodgers loose during games.

At times the Dodgers have been called a "boring" team that lacks personality. Much of the roster is composed of battle-tested veterans who don't get too excited by their own in-game accomplishments.

Hanser Alberto is here to change that.

The Dodgers signed Alberto this spring to be serve as a utility infielder who can also hit left-handed pitching, but LA is getting much more than that. Alberto's exuberance and over-the-railing celebrations have caught the attention of fans, and his teammates. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alberto was asked about the celebration after cameras caught him doing it after a Mookie Betts home run against the Giants this week. Hanser the Answer was more than happy to explain hit's meaning. 

“Switch it up. In 2020 in Winter Ball, we were winning the final three games to one, and we lost it. They came from behind, and won all three games in a row. So then last year, I went to the team and said, ‘Every time we get a hit, we switch it up. So I brought it here and now everybody does switch it up.”

That's not the only club in Alberto's celebration bag. He also features a pepper grinder celebration that fans seems to love. Even the Dodgers announcers are fans.

So far this season, Alberto has played in just nine games (21 at-bats), but does own a respectable .286 batting average. However, his impact goes above and beyond his stats or his role. 

Each and every team, especially the Dodgers, need a hype man like Alberto.

Hanser AlbertoLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_17932426_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Minor League Pitcher Wins Monthly Award

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_16545810_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Friday Game Cancelled; Doubleheader Set for Saturday at Wrigley Field

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
USATSI_18198624_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Trea Turner Attempted to Recruit Giants Ace to LA

By Staff Writer9 hours ago
USATSI_18206372_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Giants Fan Hand Mookie Betts & LA a Home Run

By Staff WriterMay 5, 2022
USATSI_18135942_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Voices Desire to Win Annual Award

By Staff WriterMay 5, 2022
USATSI_18198712_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers Announce All-Star Game Events

By Staff WriterMay 5, 2022
USATSI_18198074_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch LA Rams WR Cooper Kupp Throw Out First Pitch at Dodger Stadium

By Staff WriterMay 5, 2022
USATSI_18198984_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Latest Victim of League Wide Phenomenon

By Staff WriterMay 4, 2022