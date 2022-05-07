Dodgers: LA Newcomer's Bench Celebrations Help Inspire His Team

At times the Dodgers have been called a "boring" team that lacks personality. Much of the roster is composed of battle-tested veterans who don't get too excited by their own in-game accomplishments.

Hanser Alberto is here to change that.

The Dodgers signed Alberto this spring to be serve as a utility infielder who can also hit left-handed pitching, but LA is getting much more than that. Alberto's exuberance and over-the-railing celebrations have caught the attention of fans, and his teammates.

Alberto was asked about the celebration after cameras caught him doing it after a Mookie Betts home run against the Giants this week. Hanser the Answer was more than happy to explain hit's meaning.

“Switch it up. In 2020 in Winter Ball, we were winning the final three games to one, and we lost it. They came from behind, and won all three games in a row. So then last year, I went to the team and said, ‘Every time we get a hit, we switch it up. So I brought it here and now everybody does switch it up.”

That's not the only club in Alberto's celebration bag. He also features a pepper grinder celebration that fans seems to love. Even the Dodgers announcers are fans.

So far this season, Alberto has played in just nine games (21 at-bats), but does own a respectable .286 batting average. However, his impact goes above and beyond his stats or his role.

Each and every team, especially the Dodgers, need a hype man like Alberto.