Skip to main content

Dodgers: LA Prospect Named Top Rookie of the Year Candidate

Prospect experts recognize Miguel Vargas' youth talent.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The offseason brings forward many different discussions, including which prospects might make a big impact for the following year.

For the Dodgers, Andrew Friedman and Stan Kasten have both hinted at the possibility of a youth movement in Los Angeles, so we could see more young talent than usual in 2023.

MLB.com prospect experts Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra, and Jonathan Mayo put out a list of the top Rookie of the Year candidates for each team. Unsurprisingly, the Pacific Coast League’s Top MLB Prospect is L.A.’s listing.

Dodgers: Miguel Vargas, 3B/OF (No. 3/MLB No. 41)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Dodgers could have openings at third base and in the outfield, leaving plenty of opportunity for Vargas, who defected from Cuba with his father Lazaro (the DH on the 1992 and 1996 Olympic champions) in November 2015 and signed for $300,000 two years later. He has an advanced understanding of hitting and solid raw power, which translated into a .304/.404/.511 line with 17 homers and 16 steals in 113 Triple-A games before he got a cup of coffee in Los Angeles.

While Vargas’ performance with Los Angeles was not what we were expecting, he did show potential. He has done nothing but hit as a minor leaguer, so no one really doubts that he’ll hit. The bigger question here is where he will play on defense.

Ultimately, that aspect does not outweigh the strength of Vargas’s offensive profile. He can hit for average, hit for power, plus his eye is outstanding. The Dodgers will find somewhere for him to play.

Aug 10, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) pitches in the first inning of the game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Off-Season: LA Insider Points Out Some Flaws Amidst Team's Starting Rotation

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19030889_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: MLB Network Breaks Down What Went Wrong With Cody Bellinger

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18729744_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Could Be In On Carlos Rodon Sweepstakes

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19101349_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodgers Favorite Wins NL Comeback Player of the Year Award

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19497634_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Make It Into Wild NFL Stat On Thanksgiving Game Day

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18985040_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Issue More 2022 Postseason Shares Than Any Other MLB Team

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19291459
News

Dodgers Rumors: As You'd Expect, Yankees 'Hold the Edge' in Aaron Judge Sweepstakes

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_16569439_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Names 'Best Option' at Shortstop For LA

By Jeff J. Snider