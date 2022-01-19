Dodgers: LA Re-Signs Journeyman Right-Hander

Yefry Ramirez has been re-signed to a minor league contract by the Dodgers, according to reports. The right-hander pitched in the Los Angeles organization in 2021, making 22 starts and three relief appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 28-year old also made one relief appearance for the major league team, recording a two-inning scoreless outing in August.

After the Dodgers acquired former All-Star lefty Cole Hamels in a trade, that spectacularly imploded, Yefry was designated for assignment.

Ramirez debuted in the Majors with the Orioles in 2018, and he has gotten brief looks with the Pirates and Dodgers. Unfortunately, he's struggled mightily at the highest level though, posting a 6.19 ERA over 91.2 innings compiled. However, the Sanot Domingo native's minor league career has gone better than expected. He’s gone 46-40 with a 3.80 ERA over 718 IP.

Although Ramirez shouldn't be a factor in LA's 2022 plans, he is a valuable backup at the AAA level who can be utilized in an emergency.