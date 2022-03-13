Skip to main content
Dodgers: LA Signs Former Mets-Mariners Reliever
Daniel Zamora
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: LA Signs Former Mets-Mariners Reliever

It's not going to make headlines, but the Dodgers added another journeyman pitcher this week. The Dodgers signed former New York Mets and Seattle Mariners left-handed reliever Daniel Zamora to a minor league deal.

Zamora tweeted about the signing and The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya verified that it was a minor league contract.

Zamora pitched in only four games for the Mariners last year and posted a 6.23 ERA. He spent the bulk of his 2021 season with the team's Triple-A affiliate - the Tacoma Rainiers. 

The lefty reliever, who played his high school ball in La Puente, made his MLB debut in 2018 with the Mets. In 33 games, Zamora posted a 4.08 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP. Seattle signed him after the Mets waived him in May. The Mariners elected to let him become a free agent in early November. 

Zamora was initially drafted in the 40th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates back in 2015.

In his entire MLB career, Zamora has pitched in 37 games (22.0 IP). Needless to say, he's not exactly an established veteran.

The Dodgers are risking very little by signing him. However, the Dodgers have been known to breathe new life into relievers. Perhaps, Zamora is the next in line. 

Zamora joins fellow pitchers Cole Duensing, Sam Gaviglio, José Adames, and Robbie Erlin as players who have signed minor league deals with the Dodgers over the last two months. 

