Dodgers: LA Signs Former Miami Marlins Pitcher to Minor League Deal

There's few transactions a MLB team can make right now due to the lockout. However, teams can sign players to minor league deals right now. It appears the Dodgers exercised that right again last week.

Reliever José Adames seemingly announced a deal on his social media account.

The hard-throwing right-handed reliever has yet to throw a pitch in the major leagues and has spent eight seasons in the minors. Adames started his career with the Marlins organization and played six seasons in their minor league system. For the most part, Adames pitched in Low-A and High-A.

Adames pitched for the Reds in 2019 as a member of two separate rookie-level teams.

In 2021, he pitched for the Red Sox for their Double-A and Triple-A teams. Last year marks the first year in Adames' career that he got promoted above the Single-A level.

In 19 games with the Portland Sea Dougs (Double-A), Adames posted a 2.33 ERA in 19.1 innings pitched. However, his ERA stood at 6.32 in 16 appearances with the Worcester Red Sox. All told, he finished with a 4.11 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP last year.

Command is certainly an area the righty needs to improve in to have a chance at making his major league debut. He struck out 46 hitters, but walked 20 - a reliever with a 2.3 strikeout-to-walk ratio is far from optimal.

In addition to Adames, the Dodgers have signed pitchers Robbie Erlin, Sam Gaviglio, and Cole Duensing to minor league deals during the MLB lockout.