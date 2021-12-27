Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    Dodgers: LA Signs Free Agent Tomas Telis to Minor League Deal

    Author:

    The Dodgers have concluded their first off-season deal since re-signing Chris Taylor on a four-year contract. While it's not their fault that they haven't completed any more deals (e.g., Freddie Freeman), they weren't particularly active before that either. Well, now they just completed a signing no one saw coming.

    According to MiLB Transactions on Twitter, the Dodgers have signed catcher Tomas Telis to a minor league contract. The agreement has been finalized on the Dodgers’ transaction list. Because it's a minor league deal, it isn't affected by the current MLB lockout.

    Telis, a .296 hitter in the minor leagues over his career, most recently played for the Minnesota Twins' Triple-A affiliate last season. He was with Miami from 2018 to 2019, where he hit .207 with 1 RBI in 23 games. He made his debut with the Texas Rangers in 2014, before moving to the Miami Marlins for parts of five seasons. The 30-year-old catcher has a career .230/.267/.297 batting line with one home run and 24 RBI in 122 Major League games.

    The acquisition of Telis is likely to provide the Dodgers with additional depth in the system at the backstop position. They currently have Will Smith behind the plate, who isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and Austin Barnes, a seasoned veteran. Telis may give the Dodgers an alternative option should anything happen to their current catching depth, but it's unlikely that he has much to offer given his history and production at the Major League level.

    Read More

    USATSI_14070739
    News

    Dodgers: LA Signs Free Agent Tomas Telis to Minor League Deal

    1 minute ago
    Oct 7, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates after hitting a solo home run off of San Diego Padres starting pitcher Zach Davies (not pictured) during the fourth inning in game two of the 2020 NLDS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Agrees to Raise Before Lockout, Avoids Arbitration

    15 hours ago
    Andrew Friedman
    News

    Dodgers Hit With Giant Luxury Tax Bill for Leading MLB in Payroll in 2021

    18 hours ago
    Jul 5, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; View of the stadium club entrance to Dodger Stadium during summer camp workouts on July 5, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: First Topgolf Experience Heading to Dodger Stadium

    Dec 25, 2021
    USATSI_2170448_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: Andre Ethier Reveals the First Thing He Bought After Signing MLB Contract

    Dec 25, 2021
    USATSI_14483035_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: LA Adds New Pitching Guru to the Already Stacked Coaching Staff

    Dec 25, 2021
    Mar 6, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner reacts prior to game against the Seattle Mariners in a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Justin Turner Wins With Hilarious Twitter Clap Back

    Dec 24, 2021
    Sep 18, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor (3) reacts before a game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Chris Taylor Does Holiday Virtual Visit At LA Children’s Hospital

    Dec 23, 2021