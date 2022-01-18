Dodgers: LA Signs Japanese Pitcher Kosuke Matsuda

Skip to main content
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers agreed to a minor league deal with the hard throwing Matusda.

Despite the MLB lockout, the Dodgers continue to make moves. Even with one of the smallest international signing bonus pools in the league, LA signed a bevy of prospects over the weekend.

On Monday, the Dodgers revealed that they had also invested in a Japanese talent. According to Jack Harris of the LA Times, they finalized a minor league deal with RHP Kosuke Matsuda.

The 23-year-old Matsuda has a fastball that sits in the mid-90s. 

However, Matsuda underwent Tommy John surgery last July. Meaning, he is most likely not going to take the hill for a Dodgers minor league club anytime soon.

The Dodgers have previously indicated a willingness to take risks on bigger names, notably from Latin American countries. But they've had a long-term affiliation with Japanese and Korean signing names over the years.

Matsuda spent last year in Japan, playing Independent Baseball. MLB teams are only able to offer minor-league contracts during a lockout. Once the lockout is lifted, major league contract transaction will resume.

Baseball fans are hoping that moment comes soon.

USATSI_15956678
