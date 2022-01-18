Dodgers: LA Signs Japanese Pitcher Kosuke Matsuda

Despite the MLB lockout, the Dodgers continue to make moves. Even with one of the smallest international signing bonus pools in the league, LA signed a bevy of prospects over the weekend.

On Monday, the Dodgers revealed that they had also invested in a Japanese talent. According to Jack Harris of the LA Times, they finalized a minor league deal with RHP Kosuke Matsuda.

The 23-year-old Matsuda has a fastball that sits in the mid-90s.

However, Matsuda underwent Tommy John surgery last July. Meaning, he is most likely not going to take the hill for a Dodgers minor league club anytime soon.

The Dodgers have previously indicated a willingness to take risks on bigger names, notably from Latin American countries. But they've had a long-term affiliation with Japanese and Korean signing names over the years.

Matsuda spent last year in Japan, playing Independent Baseball. MLB teams are only able to offer minor-league contracts during a lockout. Once the lockout is lifted, major league contract transaction will resume.

Baseball fans are hoping that moment comes soon.