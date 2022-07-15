Dodgers: LA Superstar Earns Top Five Spot in Latest MVP Rankings

There was an unusual amount of pressure on Mookie Betts heading into the 2022 season. After experiencing an injury plagued and overall underwhelming year in 2021, many critics questioned if he would really be worth the massive 12-year/ $365 million extension the Dodgers signed him to in 2020.

The fact that Mookie got off to a slow start this year did him no favors either, as a .230 batting average and only 6 RBI heading into the month of May left many fans wondering what was wrong with their star outfielder.

But as worrisome as the first month of the season was for Betts, the turnaround since then has been incredible.

Betts followed up a slow April with a May in which he posted the following stat line: 12 HR, 27 RBI, 10 doubles, 39 hits, 31 runs scored, and 13 walks. This production has had a huge impact on the success of the Dodgers overall, which makes his latest MVP projections especially satisfying.

Even after missing a good number of games in June with a cracked rib, Betts is still among the Top Five MVP candidates in the National League poll released by MLB.

He trails only Paul Goldshmidt, Manny Machado, and Pete Alonso in a race that couldn't be any tighter. Should Betts find a way to win the award, he would be only the second player ever to win MVP in both the American and National Leagues (Frank Robinson is the only player to pull off the feat).

The Dodgers' All Star outfielder has cooled off a bit since his tremendous month of May, but he is still producing at a high rate for a team that has serious championship aspirations.

If he continues to play a role in this team's success, it wouldn't be surprising to see him add to his impressive list of accomplishments at season's end.