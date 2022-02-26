Skip to main content
Dodgers: LA Writer Thinks Trevor Bauer Pitching for LA Has 'Run Its Course'
Dylan Hernandez of the LA Times believes that Trevor Bauer won't pitch for the Dodgers ever again.

The Trevor Bauer story still has some chapters left in it, but one Los Angeles based writer believes none of them will contain Bauer pitching for the Dodgers in the future. 

Dylan Hernandez of the LA Times had this to say when asked if Bauer would pitch again for the Dodgers on an episode of AM570's Roggin and Rodney.

“Thats a tough one. I think no...I don’t think so."

Hernandez also thinks that Bauer's recent YouTube video served as a quasi-sales pitch to MLB teams, not just the Dodgers.

"The video that he put out on YouTube after the decision was made to not charge him, that should have been his introductory press conference I felt. He acknowledges, ‘Was I around the wrong people? Did I make bad decisions?’. Honestly, those were all kind of the questions that he faced coming in. To me, that almost sounded like he was auditioning, his interview for his next job almost."

The writer also thinks that Bauer's demeanor flies in the face of the core philosophies of the Dodgers organization that have been built during the Clayton Kershaw-Mookie Betts era.

"If you’re team like the Dodgers who’s built your team in a certain way…to go from that culturally, to a guy like Bauer, I think is problematic...I have a feeling that this thing has run its course."

Hernandez's opinion wasn't as sharply worded as that of his co-worker, Bill Plaschke. Plaschke wrote a column wholly in favor of the Dodgers releasing Bauer after the LA County district attorney decided not to criminally charge the pitcher for sexual assault. 

