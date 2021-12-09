Pitcher Danny Duffy Avoids Major Surgery And Retirement

Just before last season's trade deadline, Andrew Friedman acquired left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy for a player to be named later. It was seen as another one of his reclamation projects as Duffy was injured at the time. The hope was that he would continue his rehabilitation with the goal of a September return. Unfortunately, things don't always go according to plan and Duffy didn't make it back.

In a bullpen session at Dodger Stadium, Duffy re-injured himself while ramping up for his return from the injured list, ultimately ending his 2021 season. The prognosis was not good and it appeared he would be heading toward either his second Tommy John surgery or retirement.

On Wednesday, Andy McCullough of The Athletic reported that the 32-year-old did not undergo the Tommy John procedure but instead, had surgery to repair a damaged elbow flexor tendon.

“I’m pumped,” Duffy told McCullough. “I was going to take it to the house. But I got the itch. I’ve got more in the tank, for sure.”

Duffy will need to rehab his arm on his own, but he is hoping to be able to start a throwing program in March and aim for a June comeback. As a free agent, Duffy is no longer a Dodger and his future is unclear especially because the lockout continues to disrupt the offseason. But with left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson expected to return and several other (left-handed)options still in the bullpen, chances are he won't be re-signing with Los Angeles.