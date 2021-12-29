Dodgers: Looking at a Path to Signing Freddie Freeman

In the event that Freddie Freeman does not return to Atlanta, MLB Trade Rumors' Tim Dierkes recently considered a few potential suitors for him, including the Los Angeles Dodgers. While Los Angeles has long been rumored as a destination for Freddie, Tim has some doubts about the team's ultimate commitment to make a trade.

The length of guaranteed time it would take to lure the 32-year-old away from the Braves is Dierkes' most significant issue with any contract. According to reports, including a sixth year was the main stumbling block in a possible deal between Atlanta and Freddie, so giving him that many years may be required for any team to entice him away.

While Andrew Friedman has never been a fan of giving multi-year contracts to aging players, there are recent instances to show that he is willing to do so for players he feels are essential to the team's success. The deals for AJ Pollock and Mookie Betts are recent examples of the President of Baseball Operations opening his wallet for long-term contracts that keep players through their mid to late-thirties.

Since the Dodgers are one of the teams to have paid the luxury tax in 2022, they would be subject to the heaviest penalties if they were to sign Freeman or any other free agent who declined a qualifying offer. So, any team that signs him, outside of the Braves, will be forfeiting their 2nd and 5th highest draft picks in 2022 along with $1 million in international signing bonus pool money.

The total draft capital that needs to be given up is determined by a team's competitive balance tax status, also known as the luxury tax.

This is a high price to pay for any team, but the Dodgers may be willing to make it. If they made a trade, their continued success in finding hidden gems in the draft and around the world could provide them with peace of mind. Freddie Freeman is one of the few remaining players who would be worth it regardless of the decision.

Of course, there are numerous obstacles that must be overcome for Freeman to join the Dodgers, but if they choose to go down that road, there is a route available. While paying such a high price would be difficult, the need to find a new bat that can replace Seager's left-handed output is important. And there is reason to believe that he would be able to age well in the batter's box, especially with the DH likely coming to the National League.

The bottom line? If Friedman believes in your potential to help the Dodgers, he will find a way to make it work. Freddy Freeman is one of the rare players in today’s game that has proven to be as consistent as they come, which makes him a perfect fit for the long-term contract trend in LA. With so much uncertainty going into the 2022 season, signing the veteran infielder would bring some peace of mind to fans and go a long way toward another World Series run.