Dodgers Lose AAA Manager to Angels Organization

As the MLB off-season progresses, the Dodgers are continuing to lose personnel from all over their organization. So far, the big league coaching staff has stayed intact, but several people from deeper within the organization have been lured away by other clubs.

Recently, the Astros added to their coaching staff with former R&D lead Scott Powers. In October, minor league hitting instructor David Popkins, joined the Twins. And now, the Angels have hired away Triple-A coach Bill Haselman.

The Angels have been rebuilding their front office and on-field personnel over the last several years, starting with the hiring of manager Joe Madden. This winter, they added Phil Nevin, a former Yankees third base coach, and are also said to be working on signing former MLB outfielder Adam Eaton as a coach.

Haselman, who managed LA’s Single-A affiliate, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a Cal League title in 2015, moved up to manage the AAA Oklahoma City Dodgers from 2016-2018. He was a minor league coordinator in 2019 and 2020 before rejoining the OKC team as the bench coach in 2021.

The 55-year-old played in parts of 13 seasons at the big league level, spending time with the Red Sox, Mariners, Rangers, and Tigers primarily as a backup catcher.