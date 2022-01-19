Skip to main content
Dodgers Lose AAA Manager to Angels Organization
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers Lose AAA Manager to Angels Organization

As the MLB off-season progresses, the Dodgers are continuing to lose personnel from all over their organization. So far, the big league coaching staff has stayed intact, but several people from deeper within the organization have been lured away by other clubs.

Recently, the Astros added to their coaching staff with former R&D lead Scott Powers. In October, minor league hitting instructor David Popkins, joined the Twins. And now, the Angels have hired away Triple-A coach Bill Haselman.

The Angels have been rebuilding their front office and on-field personnel over the last several years, starting with the hiring of manager Joe Madden. This winter, they added Phil Nevin, a former Yankees third base coach, and are also said to be working on signing former MLB outfielder Adam Eaton as a coach.

Haselman, who managed LA’s Single-A affiliate, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a Cal League title in 2015, moved up to manage the AAA Oklahoma City Dodgers from 2016-2018. He was a minor league coordinator in 2019 and 2020 before rejoining the OKC team as the bench coach in 2021.

Read More

WATCH MLB Lockout Update: Why Players are MAD at MLB Owners/Rob Manfred, Could Dodgers Season Be Delayed?

The 55-year-old played in parts of 13 seasons at the big league level, spending time with the Red Sox, Mariners, Rangers, and Tigers primarily as a backup catcher. 

USATSI_15293142_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Lose AAA Manager to Angels Organization

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16494143_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Re-Signs Journeyman Right-Hander

2 hours ago
USATSI_17099017
News

Dodgers: Joc Pederson's Championship Swag Transformed the Atlanta Braves Last Year

17 hours ago
Rob Manfred. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB News: Insider Doesn't Think Labor Dispute Will Escalate to '94-'95 Level

22 hours ago
USATSI_15956678
News

Dodgers: LA Signs Japanese Pitcher Kosuke Matsuda

Jan 18, 2022
USATSI_16197316
News

Dodgers: Insider Says This Pitcher is the Best LA FA Signing of Last 30 Years

Jan 17, 2022
Sep 8, 2020; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts (50) reacts after hitting an RBI-single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Mlb Los Angeles Dodgers At Arizona Diamondbacks
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Adds Another Skill to Resumé

Jan 17, 2022
USATSI_17032887
News

MLB News: Owners Strongly Opposed to Increasing Pay for Younger Players

Jan 17, 2022