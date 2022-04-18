Skip to main content
Dodgers Make First Roster Move Of the Season

The Dodgers are recalling reliever Phil Bickford to the major league roster.

The Dodgers made their first official roster move on Sunday. Prior to first pitch, the Dodgers announced that they had recalled reliever Phil Bickford and optioned Garrett Cleavinger. The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett was one of the first to report.

Bickford completed spring training a little bit behind schedule and needed some extra fine tuning. The righty appeared in four games for the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Triple-A) prior to being recalled. 

The 6'4" hurler was surprisingly one of the Dodgers best relievers last season. Bickford produced a 2.50 ERA in 50.1 IP and quickly became one of manager Dave Roberts' preferred choices out of the bullpen. 

It's likely that Dodgers fans will get their first look at 2022 Bickford as the team wraps up their seven game homestand with a three game set against the Atlanta Braves. 

