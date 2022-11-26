Dodgers Make It Into Wild NFL Stat On Thanksgiving Game Day

When considering the long history of the Dodgers there's many time periods to consider. The Dodgers once called Brooklyn a home going through some of the most illustrious moments of there franchise, but what some people never knew was the Brooklyn Dodgers were once a football team.

That's right, the Dodgers were the name of a football team that played in the NFL from 1930 to 1943. The team wasn't memorable despite the historical significance but still managed to get four members into the Pro Football Hall of Fame including five time Pro Bowl tackle Frank "Bruiser" Kinard who was the teams first Hall of Fame inductee in 1971.

The Dodgers football past seemed to be long gone, but in a matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys in there Thanksgiving matchup, the Giants made history. The team scored an offensive touchdown on Thanksgiving day for the first time since 1938 where they scored against....the Brooklyn Dodgers.

To be fair, the Giants have only appeared in five Thanksgiving games in the entirety of there franchise. However, to see the Brooklyn Dodgers name on a nationally televised Thanksgiving game still remains a pinnacle moment for the franchise.

The Dodgers will likely never find there name used in the NFL again and it's unlikely a stat for the Dodgers will pop up in another NFL game. Although, if Mookie Betts were to somehow take on a new sport it's certain he'd be a great football player as well with his athletic gifts.

Perhaps the Dodgers should consider making an NFL team again?