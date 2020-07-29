InsideTheDodgers
Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts, Reliever Joe Kelly Suspended by MLB

Howard Cole

Major League Baseball has responded to the Dodgers response to the Astros sign-stealing scandal, which Los Angeles believes was at least partially responsible for costing them the 2017 World Series. The Dodgers weren't messing around with the targeting of Houston's players Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park, and MLB wasn't messing around with a decree.

L.A.'s skipper, Dave Roberts, received a one-game suspension (which he'll serve tonight with bench coach Bob Geren taking the helm); reliever Joe Kelly received an eight-game suspension, which he is appealing. Look for the eight games to be reduced to five or six further on down the road. Houston manager, Dusty Baker, received a one-game banishing.

Food for thought: Whenever Kelly misses his first game after his suspension is upheld by the league, the Dodgers' right-hander will have served more time as punishment for his part in last night's activity than the entire Astros roster combined did for a year's worth of sign-stealing (including a postseason), for which they've expressed no genuine remorse whatsoever.

Gillyking
Gillyking

This penalty at least commands broken ribs or an ankle. Manfred is total joke of a so called MLB leader. What the hell did MLB think was going to happen the 1st time LA got a shot at the Stro's a freak'n lovefest? Joe Kelly's The Man!

Maxn99
Maxn99

Total BS - if there was gonna be a suspension, there ought to have been a hospitalization first. Not for a head injury, but for maybe a broken kneecap or two. MLB has done absolutely NOTHING to hold the actual people who cheated accountable. Not a thing. Astros cheated their way through. Would have been great to see the two best teams play in that WS, Yankee - Dodgers 2017. Too bad that MLB has no balls whatsoever to discipline the actual people who cheated. Take your shirt off Jose. Stop acting like something happened to you Correa, grow up and take the punishment. You got a ring in exchange for it. Forever tainted.

