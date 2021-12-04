Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Kenley Jansen

    Dodgers: Marlins Were in Contact with Kenley Jansen, Says Insider

    Author:

    Max Scherzer, Corey Knebel, and Corey Seager left LA via free agency this week. With such big names already locked up, the Dodgers now have a few key players they really need to focus on. Kenley Jansen, one of those players, is reportedly attracting interest from an old buddy.

    Dodgers insider David Vassegh joined am570's Petros and Money show this week where he revealed what he's heard about the free agent closer.

    “He is going to take the largest contract he possibly can because, for all intents and purposes, this is [Kenley’s] last opportunity at a big contract in free agency. And an old friend – Don Mattingly – has engaged Kenley Jansen in talks. The Marlins and Jansen are in talks.”

    In the past couple of seasons, Kenley Jansen's reliability in the 9th inning had its ups and downs, but in 2021, he was able to turn things around and finish strong. In 69 innings pitched, he finished with a 2.22 ERA, his lowest since his All-Star year in 2017.

    Read More

    One factor in Kenley’s decision could possibly be as simple as geography. The Marlins are much closer to home than the Dodgers are.

    “[It’s] a shorter boat trip and flight to Curaçao for Kenley Jansen if he were to play in Miami. That’s where he spends his offseason.”

    This off-season was bound to be riddled with anxiety for Dodger fans. 12 free agents and the expiring CBA have all been cause for concern. While it would be great to keep Kenley, his asking price will almost certainly exceed the cost at which he may be retained. Nonetheless, even if he does ultimately decide that his time in LA is over, this club has enough depth to maintain a competitive edge for many years.

    USATSI_17017099_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: Marlins Were in Contact with Kenley Jansen, Says Insider

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_17069787_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers Insider Says LA Has Been in Talks with Freddie Freeman

    Dec 2, 2021
    Mar 4, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) reacts during the first inning of a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Corey Seager Trying To Help Texas Sign Clayton Kershaw

    Dec 2, 2021
    USATSI_17001282_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: LA and Chris Taylor Agree to a 4-Year Contract

    Dec 2, 2021
    Max Scherzer
    News

    Dodgers: Max Scherzer Blames His Dead Arm On Misuse By Los Angeles

    Dec 1, 2021
    Oct 16, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates his two run homerun against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game five of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Corey Seager Reportedly Turned Down Contract Extension from LA

    Dec 1, 2021
    USATSI_17016424_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: Phillies Want Free Agent Righty Corey Knebel

    Nov 30, 2021
    USATSI_10888211
    News

    Dodgers Reportedly Sign RHP Daniel Hudson

    Nov 30, 2021