Dodgers: Marlins Were in Contact with Kenley Jansen, Says Insider

Max Scherzer, Corey Knebel, and Corey Seager left LA via free agency this week. With such big names already locked up, the Dodgers now have a few key players they really need to focus on. Kenley Jansen, one of those players, is reportedly attracting interest from an old buddy.

Dodgers insider David Vassegh joined am570's Petros and Money show this week where he revealed what he's heard about the free agent closer.

“He is going to take the largest contract he possibly can because, for all intents and purposes, this is [Kenley’s] last opportunity at a big contract in free agency. And an old friend – Don Mattingly – has engaged Kenley Jansen in talks. The Marlins and Jansen are in talks.”

In the past couple of seasons, Kenley Jansen's reliability in the 9th inning had its ups and downs, but in 2021, he was able to turn things around and finish strong. In 69 innings pitched, he finished with a 2.22 ERA, his lowest since his All-Star year in 2017.

One factor in Kenley’s decision could possibly be as simple as geography. The Marlins are much closer to home than the Dodgers are.

“[It’s] a shorter boat trip and flight to Curaçao for Kenley Jansen if he were to play in Miami. That’s where he spends his offseason.”

This off-season was bound to be riddled with anxiety for Dodger fans. 12 free agents and the expiring CBA have all been cause for concern. While it would be great to keep Kenley, his asking price will almost certainly exceed the cost at which he may be retained. Nonetheless, even if he does ultimately decide that his time in LA is over, this club has enough depth to maintain a competitive edge for many years.