Dodgers: Max Muncy and Justin Turner Still Adapting to DH Role

The universal DH allows the Dodgers to keep their batting order fully stocked with dangerous hitters. But through the first 54 games of the season, whichever Dodger is hitting in the DH has struggled more often than not.

Max Muncy and Justin Turner have been used the most as designated hitters, but the production has been inconsistent. For the position, the dodgers ranked 18th in wRC+ (99) and 17th in OPS (.703) - not exactly what you'd expect with a pair of All-Stars typically manning the position.

Muncy stated that rotating in and out of the DH role has been difficult (quotes via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett).

“You’re basically learning a new position. Everyone just thinks, ‘Oh, you’re hitting.’ But you’re really learning a new position because you have to figure out what to do between your at-bats. You have to figure out how to shut it off, how to carry yourself. It really is almost like learning a new position. So maybe there is a little bit to that. But I don’t think me or Justin is ever going to use that as an excuse.”

Clearly, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn't oblivious to Muncy's sentiment. Earlier this week, LA's skipper stated that he'll be plugging in Justin Turner at the DH spot with Muncy played third regularly (quotes via The LA Times' Jack Harris).

"I think getting each of those guys more accustomed to a certain role, I think ultimately could be beneficial."

After a brutal start to the year, JT has a .969 OPS in his last 12 games. Muncy is still trying to dial things in this season (.610 OPS).

Hopefully, more consistent lineup construction as it pertains to the pair of sluggers will lead to more offensive production for the both of them.

The Dodgers kick off a three-game series in Washington D.C. today at 4:05 PM PST.