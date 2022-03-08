Skip to main content
Dodgers: Max Muncy Discusses Freddie Freeman Signing with LA
Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: Max Muncy Discusses Freddie Freeman Signing with LA

The Dodgers first baseman is all-in on the idea of LA signing free agent first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Freddie Freeman's free agency has been a hot topic this offseason. Everyone has weighed in from Buster Olney to Braves Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones. 

Last week, Max Muncy, the Dodgers current first baseman, provided his perspective on the idea of LA signing Freeman on an episode of AM570's Dodger Talk with David Vassegh.

“I think it’s awesome. imagine how dangerous we’d be if we get him in that lineup. It makes me really excited. Yeah, maybe it’s not as much first base but that’s ok because I think I’ve said several times I enjoy playing second base more.”

If the Dodgers were to sign Freeman, LA would be adding one of the best left-handed hitters in the game. He won the 2020 NL MVP and is a five-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger. In case Dodgers fans forgot, Freeman also helped power the Braves to a title in 2021 with a 1.045 OPS in the postseason.

With Corey Seager now a Texas Ranger, LA needs to re-stock on left-handed power. One could debate Freeman-versus-Seager from an offensive perspective, but Freeman is the superior defender.

Muncy also talked about how the universal DH could give the Dodgers more opportunities to utilize all of their bats if LA did sign Freeman.

“And if we get the DH, obviously, that’s gonna be a rotating position — we’re not gonna have one set DH because we can utilize it to get people off their feet and get them rest days without getting them out of the lineup.”

Now, Freeman will have plenty of other suitors once free agency resumes once the MLB lockout is over. The Yankees are sure to be involved, and the Blue Jays have also been rumored to have interest. 

If Freddie does decide to sign with the Dodgers, LA's current All-Star first baseman is more than willing to accommodate him. 

