Dodgers: Max Muncy Discusses the Error that Led to Walk-Off Loss for LA

The Dodgers were just an out away from the perfect week and extending their winning streak to eight games. But, it was not to be. In the bottom of the tenth inning against the Phillies, Max Muncy botched a routine ground ball that allowed the tying run and the winning run to cross the plate.

After the play, there was plenty of chatter about Muncy. He's struggling mightily at the plate so far this season. He's slashing .156/.331/.279 and has just three extra-base hits in the month of May. Although he's still among the league leaders in walks, the power and contact have been nowhere to be found.

After the game, Muncy discussed the play with reporters (quotes via OCR's Bill Plunkett).

“Unfortunately today, I took something out of it. I didn’t add to helping the team. That’s my own fault and I gotta own up to that.”

He elaborated how he feels like he hasn't been able to positively contribute to the Dodgers as of late.

“But it’s one of those things where, I go out there every day and I try to at least throw something in the bucket, try to do whatever I can to help the team win — whether it’s get a walk, get on base, make a play.

Some fans are clamoring for Muncy to get a day or two off for a mental reset. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn't prescribing to that train of the thought. Muncy will be starting at third base for today's game against the Nationals.