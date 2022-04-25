Skip to main content
Dodgers: Max Muncy Has a Big Request for All MLB Stadiums

Dodgers: Max Muncy Has a Big Request for All MLB Stadiums

The Dodgers slugger would like to change which stats are prominently displayed on stadium scoreboards.

Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers slugger would like to change which stats are prominently displayed on stadium scoreboards.

In the post moneyball era, scoreboards at baseball stadiums are loaded with oodles of information. The San Diego Padres scoreboard is right at the forefront of displaying almost every statistic imaginable throughout the course of a game. Including, but not limited to, fWAR (FanGraph's calculation of WAR) and BABIP (batting average on balls in play).

The Dodgers, especially one player in particular, took notice. On Friday, left-handed slugger Max Muncy was asked about his performance so far this season. 

Muncy mentioned stats displayed on scoreboards and that he would like to see his OPS instead of his batting average. Which, makes complete sense considering that through Sunday, his batting average stands at .140.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That being said, Muncy's OPS (.617) looks ever-so-slightly better more respectable. It's still not good, but not as ghastly to view as a .140 batting average (for some). The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett was one of the reporters to capture Muncy's scoreboard request. 

“I like when the scoreboards do the OPS instead of batting averages. That looks much nicer. It doesn’t hurt as bad because I still get on base. Yeah, when you see the OPS it’s a little bit nicer.”

Muncy's ability to draw walks helps buoy his OPS. In fact, the two-time All Star current leads all Dodgers hitters in walk rate (19.0%). Another statistic that Muncy would probably like to see in big bold font at ballparks is his 104 wRC+ which indicates he's 4% better than the average MLB hitter. 

Perhaps Muncy will be seeing more of his OPS, walk rate, and wRC+ on jumbotrons this season.

As Yogi Berra once said, baseball is 90% mental. 

Max MuncyLos Angeles Dodgers

July 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; General view as the Los Angeles Dodgers play against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers will host the 2020 MLB all star game. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: LA Fans More Committed Than Giants Fans According to Ticket Agency

By Brenna White3 hours ago
USATSI_18091705_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Walker Buehler Discusses His Early Season Struggles

By Staff Writer16 hours ago
Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Blames One Key Thing for Rash of Pitching Injuries

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_18135889_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Makes Zero Excuses for 'Sucking'

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_16428785_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Minor Leaguer Pitcher Set to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

By Staff WriterApr 24, 2022
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field Aug 18, 2020. Athletics Vs Diamondbacks
News

Dodgers: MLB Expert says Oakland A's Frankie Montas Would Make a Good Fit in LA

By Brenna WhiteApr 24, 2022
USATSI_17960260_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Longtime Blue Jays Outfielder Thriving on LA's Triple-A Team

By Staff WriterApr 23, 2022
USATSI_18122068_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Fan Throws Beer Can at LA Outfielder During Friday's Game

By Staff WriterApr 23, 2022