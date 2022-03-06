Dodgers: Max Muncy Provides Update on His Elbow Injury

Max Muncy's season did not end the way he anticipated. Rather than helping the Dodgers defend their 2020 title, Muncy was relegated to watching LA lose the NLCS from the dugout. The left-handed slugger suffered a frightening elbow injury that knocked him out for the entire postseason.

This week, Muncy went on AM570's Dodger Talk with David Vassegh and talked about how his elbow is healing.

"It’s feeling good. it’s feeling strong. we’ve been swinging a bat lately — it’s progressing well.”

Muncy's comments are a departure from his tone back in November when the slugger noted he was frustrated with not recovering as quickly as he would prefer.

On Dodger Talk, Muncy also talked about the MLB lockout's impact on his rehabilitation from the gruesome elbow injury that tore his UCL.

The lockout prohibits players and teams from communicating directly with each other. For players recovering from injuries, the independent athletic trainer handles all of the talking with the respective team.

“The lockout does help [with the healing time] but at the same time, it’s tricky because, yeah, I’m getting more time to get healthy but I’m also not being able to work with my guys on the staff — I can’t even talk to them really — I’d probably be getting better treatment if I was worked on by them, but that’s just the unfortunate circumstance.”

On a better note, Muncy think's he'll be ready to go for the first game of the season...whenever the season starts.

“Even before the lockout, it was looking possibly like I was going to be ready for Opening Day, I still think we’re on that track right now.”

Dodgers fans can sleep well with the fact that one of the team's best hitters should be ready to take the field on Opening Day.